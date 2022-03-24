Co-Diagnostics reports decline in 2021 net income; sets in line guidance for Q1
Mar. 24, 2022 4:39 PM ETCo-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- COVID-19 test maker, Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) has made modest gains in the post-market Thursday after reporting a decline in the net income despite a topline growth for 2021.
- Revenue for the year jumped ~31% YoY to $97.9M, mainly driven by worldwide sales of Logix Smart COVID-19 Tests.
- With the company’s reputation established among the medical community, Chief Executive Dwight Egan expects the demand for Co-Diagnostics’ (CODX) COVID-19 tests and other diagnostics to continue as testing for COVID-19 becomes routine.
- While gross profit for the year rose ~49% YoY to $86.3M, the net income dropped ~14% YoY to $36.7M as sales & marketing and R&D expenses jumped ~187% YoY and ~40% YoY to $13.4M and $11.6M, respectively.
- For Q1 fiscal 2022, the company projects $21M – $22M of revenue and diluted EPS of $0.17 – $0.20. The current consensus for the company indicates $22.0M revenue and $0.11 earnings per share for the period.