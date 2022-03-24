Flowserve announces non-exclusive partnership with Gradiant
Mar. 24, 2022 4:41 PM ETFlowserve Corporation (FLS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) announced a non-exclusive partnership with Gradiant to help address challenging problems in water and wastewater treatment.
- This partnership will combine FLS' flow control solutions and product expertise with Gradiant's innovative tailored water treatment technology to provide unparalleled total water treatment solutions.
- FLS also continues to upgrade its water portfolio with market leading flow control products and solutions for the water industry.
- "This collaboration allows more rapid adoption of Gradiant's cleantech water solutions into new market segments, leveraging Gradiant's established project delivery resources and process expertise with Flowserve's distribution reach," said Gradiant CEO Anurag Bajpayee.