Orion Office REIT stock drops after its inaugural quarterly earnings report

Mar. 24, 2022 4:41 PM ETOrion Office REIT Inc. (ONL)OBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor19 Comments

For lease sign of the office space with blue sky in background.

JHVEPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

  • Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) stock is sliding 9% in after-hours trading after the company reported its first quarterly earnings since its spinoff from Vereit and Realty Income (O) on Nov. 12.
  • The office REIT expects 2022 core FFO per share of $1.66-$1.74, G&A expenses of $17M-$18M, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 4.7x-5.5x.
  • Q4 core FFO per share was $0.47, revenue was $40.8M, and total operating expenses for the quarter was $92.0M.
  • Q4 total operating expenses were $92.0M and Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $30.0M.
  • Since Orion Office (ONL) was formed in November 2021, the company didn't release year-ago or prior-quarter comparisons.
  • Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
  • Earlier, Orion Office REIT non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02, revenue of $36.38M
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.