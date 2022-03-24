Orion Office REIT stock drops after its inaugural quarterly earnings report
- Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) stock is sliding 9% in after-hours trading after the company reported its first quarterly earnings since its spinoff from Vereit and Realty Income (O) on Nov. 12.
- The office REIT expects 2022 core FFO per share of $1.66-$1.74, G&A expenses of $17M-$18M, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 4.7x-5.5x.
- Q4 core FFO per share was $0.47, revenue was $40.8M, and total operating expenses for the quarter was $92.0M.
- Q4 total operating expenses were $92.0M and Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $30.0M.
- Since Orion Office (ONL) was formed in November 2021, the company didn't release year-ago or prior-quarter comparisons.
- Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
