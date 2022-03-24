Reinsurance Group of America buys minority stake in Velocity Capital Advisors
Mar. 24, 2022 4:47 PM ETReinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA), through a wholly-owned subsidiary, on Thursday has acquired a minority stake in the holding company of Velocity Capital Advisors, an alternative asset manager.
- Velocity, with assets under management approaching $1.5B, provides long-term capital to help sponsors of any fund type or sector enhance returns, optimize portfolio company balance sheets, or create liquidity for growth.
- Both parties have also entered into a long-term investment management agreement on behalf of one or more subsidiaries of RGA.
- "This is RGA’s first transaction of this type, and we plan to continue evaluating investments in alternative asset managers in the coming years as part of our strategic goal to further expand our investment platform,” said Leslie Barbi, executive vice president and chief investment officer at RGA.
- In Dec. 2021, RGA's CEO saw near-term uncertainty prevailing.