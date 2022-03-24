CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) has slipped 11.7% postmarket following its fourth-quarter earnings, where it trimmed net losses but revenues that more than doubled were merely in line with expectations.

Revenue jumped 140% to $27.28 million, and gross profit rose to $10 million from a year-ago total of $6.7 million.

International revenue more than doubled quarter-over-quarter and now makes up more than half of overall revenue for the first time, the company says.

It narrowed net losses to $11.4 million from a year-ago net loss of $25.8 million. EBITDA worsened, though, to -$17.8 million from a prior-year -$15.5 million.

Total paying subscribers grew by more than 50% year-over-year, and the company is planning a price hike this year.

“Over the past year, we have more than doubled the size of our content library, and our 2022 content slate promises to be our biggest and best yet," says CEO Clint Stinchcomb. "Later this year, we plan to better align the value we bring to our subscribers with new subscription plan pricing."

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.