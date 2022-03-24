Governors from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts unveil plans to partner with ~40 clean power companies, utilities and universities to create plans for a regional hydrogen hub.

The partnership includes utilities Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) and National Grid (NGG), alternative fuel companies Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), as well as Nucor (NUE) and Cummins (CMI).

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the multi-state agreement "advances each States' leadership in clean hydrogen infrastructure deployment and research and development, and supports New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 85% by 2050."

The governors say the consortium will work to develop a proposal in response to the U.S. Department of Energy Funding Opportunity Announcement, anticipated to launch in May 2022 with $8B in funding available.

Consolidated Edison shares hit a nearly two-year high $91.43 in Thursday's trading and have gained 24% over the past year.