Enfusion GAAP EPS of -$2.26 misses by $0.02, revenue of $31.85M beats by $1.44M

Mar. 24, 2022 4:58 PM ETEnfusion, Inc. (ENFN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Enfusion press release (NYSE:ENFN): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$2.26 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $31.85M (+40.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.44M.
  • First Quarter 2022 Outlook:
    • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $32.5 million to $33.5 million vs. $32.74M consensus.
    • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $6.3 million to $6.5 million.
  • Full Year 2022 Outlook:
    • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $147.0 million to $150.0 million vs. $110.07M consensus.
    • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $32.8 million to $33.8 million.*
