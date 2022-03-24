G7 leaders call for increase oil production with eye towards Paris agreement

  • Earlier Thursday, the G7 released a statement condemning the war in Ukraine, and calling on OPEC to increase oil production (USO) (XLE).
  • The statement indicated that Europe and G7 countries will take further steps to reduce reliance on Russian energy, noting that OPEC (ARMCO) has a "key role to play."
  • Despite the current call for increase fossil fuel production, the statement indicated that the "crisis reinforces our determination to meet the goals of the Paris agreement," suggesting that reduced reliance on Russia over the medium term is likely to come from low-carbon energy sources.
  • Earlier in the week, the White House pointed to plans for the President to announce joint actions to ensure energy security in Europe; today's statement excluded any joint actions, and the market is likely to remain focused on subsequent statements and policy measures to come from the trip.
