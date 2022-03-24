ADMA Biologics up in after-hours trading following quarterly top and bottom line beats
Mar. 24, 2022 5:06 PM ETADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are up 2% in after-hours trading after the company's Q4 2021 results beat on both the top and bottom lines.
- The company is also guiding full-year 2022 revenue of more than $125M, which would be more than 50% year-over-year growth.
- ADMA's (ADMA) net loss narrowed ~14% in the quarter to ~$16.6M compared to the prior-year period (-$0.09 per share basic and diluted vs. -$0.20).
- Total operating expenses increased ~38% compared to Q4 2021 to $16.7M.
- Revenue of ~$26.4M was an 89% year-over-year increase.
- The company ended the year with ~$51.1M in cash.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Jeffrey Himelson says that ADMA is a strong buy.