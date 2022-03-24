ADMA Biologics up in after-hours trading following quarterly top and bottom line beats

Mar. 24, 2022 5:06 PM ETADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are up 2% in after-hours trading after the company's Q4 2021 results beat on both the top and bottom lines.
  • The company is also guiding full-year 2022 revenue of more than $125M, which would be more than 50% year-over-year growth.
  • ADMA's (ADMA) net loss narrowed ~14% in the quarter to ~$16.6M compared to the prior-year period (-$0.09 per share basic and diluted vs. -$0.20).
  • Total operating expenses increased ~38% compared to Q4 2021 to $16.7M.
  • Revenue of ~$26.4M was an 89% year-over-year increase.
  • The company ended the year with ~$51.1M in cash.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Jeffrey Himelson says that ADMA is a strong buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.