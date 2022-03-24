Townsquare Media to acquire Cherry Creek Broadcasting for $18.75M
Mar. 24, 2022 5:05 PM ETTownsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) will acquire Cherry Creek Broadcasting for $18.75M.
- Simultaneously, due to FCC ownership limitations, TSQ will divest 6 radio stations in Missoula, Montana, to Anderson Broadcasting, Legacy Broadcasting, and Missoula Community Radio.
- TSQ will also place 2 radio stations in Tri-Cities, Washington in a divestiture trust.
- Pro forma for the acquisition and divestitures, TSQ will add assets including 35 local radio stations in 9 markets, growing its portfolio of local radio stations to 356 in 74 markets.
- The deals will be funded with cash on hand.
- "This acquisition is net leverage neutral and due to the strong cash generation of our business and the acquired assets, it will not impact our ability to reach our goal of 4x net leverage by year-end," said TSQ CFO Stuart Rosenstein.
- The deals are expected to close in Q3.