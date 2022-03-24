Fidelity Investment chief for over 40 years, Ned Johnson, dies at 91
Mar. 24, 2022 5:13 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Edward C. "Ned" Johnson, III, who built Fidelity Investments into a financial services empire died at the age of 91, the company said in press release.
- Leading the company for more than 40 years, Johnson transformed Fidelity from a small, regional mutual fund company into a large, diversified financial services firm that's remained closely held.
- When Johnson became Fidelity's president in 1972, the company had $3.9B in assets under management. That grew to $2.1T in AUM and $5.7T in assets under administration by the time he retired in 2016.
- His father, Edward C. Johnson, II, founded the company in 1946. Ned Johnson's daughter, Abigail, became president of Fidelity in 2013 and succeeded her father as CEO in 204 and chairman in 2016.
- In 2018, Fidelity started in crypto by forming Fidelity Digital Assets Services