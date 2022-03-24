Netflix keeps up games momentum with acquisition of Boss Fight
Mar. 24, 2022 5:16 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is marching on in games expansion, announcing it's acquiring Boss Fight Entertainment.
- Headquartered in Allen, Texas (Dallas area), Boss Fight operates studios in Allen, Austin and Seattle. It was founded in 2013.
- Boss Fight is best known for Dungeon Boss, a mobile game it developed with Big Fish Games, and has also worked on Zynga's CastleVille and Microsoft's Age of Empires and Rise of Nations.
- "Since we launched mobile games to our members around the world just four months ago, we’ve been expanding our games catalog bit by bit as we build out our in-house creative development team," Netflix said.
- "This studio’s extensive experience building hit games across genres will help accelerate our ability to provide Netflix members with great games wherever they want to play them," says Netflix Game Studios VP Amir Rahimi.
- Netflix is coming fresh off the announcement of three more mobile games, including its first first-person shooter.