Freddie Mac mortgage portfolio in February climbs at 7.9% annualized rate

Freddie Mac sign in Washington D.C., USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) mortgage portfolio in February grew at a 7.9% annualized rate, according to its monthly volume summary.
  • Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $34.9B in February, representing 58% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances.
  • Its mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 9.6% in February.
  • Single-family delinquency rate of 0.99% in February fell from 1.06% in January; multifamily delinquency rate rose to 0.08% from 0.07% in the previous month.
  • The aggregate unpaid principal balance of its mortgage-related investments portfolio decreased by approximately $6.9B in February.
  • Previously, (Feb. 24) Freddie Mac's mortgage portfolio in January grew at 11.2% annualized rate.
