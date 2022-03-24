Freddie Mac mortgage portfolio in February climbs at 7.9% annualized rate
- Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) mortgage portfolio in February grew at a 7.9% annualized rate, according to its monthly volume summary.
- Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $34.9B in February, representing 58% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances.
- Its mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 9.6% in February.
- Single-family delinquency rate of 0.99% in February fell from 1.06% in January; multifamily delinquency rate rose to 0.08% from 0.07% in the previous month.
- The aggregate unpaid principal balance of its mortgage-related investments portfolio decreased by approximately $6.9B in February.
- Previously, (Feb. 24) Freddie Mac's mortgage portfolio in January grew at 11.2% annualized rate.