Clever Leaves stock soars postmarket on strong earnings
Mar. 24, 2022 5:24 PM ETClever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) stock soared 13% postmarket after the cannabis firm posted strong Q4 results and reaffirmed its 2022 outlook.
- Q4 revenue grew 25.1% to $4.19M, slightly above Street view, driven by sustained performance strength in the non-cannabinoid and cannabinoid segments.
- Cannabinoid revenue rose 11% to $1.1M and non-cannabinoid revenue increased 31% to $3.1M.
- In 2021, non-cannabinoid revenue growth was driven by stronger demand from specialty distributors and less stringent COVID-19 curbs. Higher cannabinoid sales were driven by continued expansion of sales activity.
- All-in cost per gram of dry flower in Q4 was $0.47/g vs. $0.15/g in Q4 2020 due to continued production costs associated with ramping early-stage operations in Portugal, partially offset by sustained cost efficiencies in Colombian production operations.
- CLVR posted a wider net loss at $24M, driven by $18.5M non-cash goodwill impairment charge, $3.3M non-cash share-based compensation expense, $3M inventory write-down and higher professional fees.
- CLVR reaffirmed its guidance for 2022 revenue at $20M-25M, with an adj. gross margin of 50-55%.
- 2022 adj. EBITDA loss is estimated at $23M-20M and annual capex at ~$2M-3M, down 70% vs. 2021.
- CLVR stock ended 27.4% higher ahead of reporting results amid broader gains in cannabis stocks owing to the U.S. House of Representatives' upcoming vote on federal legalization of marijuana. CLVR stock declined 51.4% YTD.