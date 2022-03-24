Atlantic Lithium (OTCPK:ALLIF) shares jumped 15% Thursday after the miner increased the resource estimate for its Ewoyaa spodumene lithium project in Ghana by 42% to 30.1M tons.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity think further resource upgrades are likely, as only 13 sq. km of a total 560 sq. km have been drilled to date, with several identified pegmatites in the area remaining untested.

Liberum reiterates its Buy rating on Atlantic Lithium, also seeing ample potential for further resource upgrades; if current elevated spodumene concentrate prices prove persistent, it could be economically possible or even preferable to lower the cutoff grade to enable the mining of a larger tonnage.

Atlantic Lithium CEO and Managing Director Vincent Mascolo died earlier this month.