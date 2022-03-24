NIO Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 misses by $0.02, revenue of $1.55B beats by $20M

Mar. 24, 2022 6:03 PM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • NIO press release (NYSE:NIO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $1.55B (+52.0% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • Deliveries of vehicles were 25,034 in the fourth quarter of 2021, including 5,683 ES8s, 12,180 ES6s and 7,171 EC6s, representing an increase of 44.3% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 2.4% from the third quarter of 2021.
  • Deliveries of vehicles were 91,429 in 2021, representing an increase of 109.1% from 2020.
  • Gross margin was 17.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 17.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 20.3% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment were RMB55.4 billion (US$8.7 billion) as of December 31, 2021.
  • Shares -0.18% AH.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.