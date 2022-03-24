NIO Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 misses by $0.02, revenue of $1.55B beats by $20M
Mar. 24, 2022 6:03 PM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor5 Comments
- NIO press release (NYSE:NIO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.55B (+52.0% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Deliveries of vehicles were 25,034 in the fourth quarter of 2021, including 5,683 ES8s, 12,180 ES6s and 7,171 EC6s, representing an increase of 44.3% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 2.4% from the third quarter of 2021.
- Deliveries of vehicles were 91,429 in 2021, representing an increase of 109.1% from 2020.
- Gross margin was 17.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 17.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 20.3% in the third quarter of 2021.
- Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment were RMB55.4 billion (US$8.7 billion) as of December 31, 2021.
- Shares -0.18% AH.