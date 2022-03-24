The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says it will delay requirements to consider greenhouse gas emissions before approving liquefied natural gas terminals and other gas projects, after lawmakers complained the policy would harm the industry just when Europe needs U.S. gas due to the crisis in Ukraine.

Two guidelines FERC approved last month to consider greenhouse gas, environmental justice and landowner issues before approving LNG projects now will be considered "drafts," FERC Chairman Richard Glick says.

Under the new designation, the draft guidelines on projects will not apply to pending projects until FERC issues any final guidance.

The industry has been deeply concerned about FERC's new climate policy, which could affect nearly 13B cubic feet of new natural gas capacity in the U.S.