Newly public Allego (ALLG) has seen its stock rocket since it debuted last week, but most other EV charging stocks have been trading in negative territory since the beginning of the year.

Allego shares started trading on March 17 following its merger with SPAC Spartan Acquisition III. After making modest gains during its first two days of trading, shares rallied on March 23 amid increased social media interest. The stock has risen 138% since it made its post-merger debut.

Shares of Allego most recently changed hands at $17.08, up 11%, at approximately 3:15 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon.

EVgo (EVGO) has also done well, with shares of the EV charging company climbing 24% since the beginning of January.

In contrast, most of Allego’s EV charging peers have lost significant ground since the start of the year. Volta (VLTA) shares have plunged 43%, while Wallbox (WBX) shares have tumbled 18% and Beam Global (BEEM) 15%.

ChargePoint (CHPT) and Blink Charging (BLNK) have fared better, with shares of ChargePoint down 3% and Blink easing 1%.

Like Allego, EVgo, Wallbox, Volta and ChargePoint all went public via SPAC deals over the past 18 months. Beam and Blink held traditional IPOs, with Beam going public in April 2019 and Blink in February 2018.

Last week, EO Charging and SPAC First Reserve Sustainable Growth (FRSG) said they were pulling the plug on their planned merger, citing unfavorable market conditions. The deal had valued the combined company at around $675M.