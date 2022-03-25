STMicroelectronics raises quarterly dividend by ~18% to $0.06/share
Mar. 25, 2022 4:58 AM ETSTMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) declares $0.06/share quarterly dividend, 17.6% increase from prior dividend of $0.051.
- Forward yield 0.54%
- Payable June 28; for shareholders of record June 21; ex-div June 20.
- Payable Sept. 27; for shareholders of record Sept. 20; ex-div Sept. 19.
- Payable Dec. 20; for shareholders of record Dec. 13; ex-div Dec. 12.
- Payable March 28; for shareholders of record March 21; ex-div March 20.
- The Company will publish information regarding its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in due course.
