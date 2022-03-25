Victoria Gold GAAP EPS of C$0.73, revenue of C$110.6M; issues FY22 production guidance
Mar. 25, 2022 12:58 AM ETVictoria Gold Corp. (VITFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Victoria Gold press release (OTCPK:VITFF): Q4 GAAP EPS of C$0.73.
- Revenue of C$110.6M (+12.6% Y/Y).
- Gold production was 49,496 ounces in the quarter, at an average realized price of C$2,251 (US$1,786) per oz.
- Mine production was 2.5 million tonnes of ore in the quarter.
- Operating earnings were C$47.4 million in the quarter.
- EBITDA were C$66.1M in the quarter.
- Free cash flow was C$31.1 million, or C$0.50 per share in the quarter.
- Production at the Eagle Gold Mine for 2022 is estimated to be between 165,000 and 190,000 ounces.
- AISC for 2022 are expected to be between US$1,225 and US$1,425 per oz of gold sold.
- Growth capital related to Eagle Gold Mine expansion initiatives is estimated at US$40 million for 2022. In addition, growth exploration spending in 2022 is estimated to be US$20 million.