Victoria Gold GAAP EPS of C$0.73, revenue of C$110.6M; issues FY22 production guidance

Mar. 25, 2022 12:58 AM ETVictoria Gold Corp. (VITFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Victoria Gold press release (OTCPK:VITFF): Q4 GAAP EPS of C$0.73.
  • Revenue of C$110.6M (+12.6% Y/Y).
  • Gold production was 49,496 ounces in the quarter, at an average realized price of C$2,251 (US$1,786) per oz.
  • Mine production was 2.5 million tonnes of ore in the quarter.
  • Operating earnings were C$47.4 million in the quarter.
  • EBITDA were C$66.1M in the quarter.
  • Free cash flow was C$31.1 million, or C$0.50 per share in the quarter.
  • Production at the Eagle Gold Mine for 2022 is estimated to be between 165,000 and 190,000 ounces.
  • AISC for 2022 are expected to be between US$1,225 and US$1,425 per oz of gold sold.
  • Growth capital related to Eagle Gold Mine expansion initiatives is estimated at US$40 million for 2022. In addition, growth exploration spending in 2022 is estimated to be US$20 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.