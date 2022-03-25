Asia-Pacific stocks mixed, set for weekly gain in volatile trading

Japan +0.10%. More Japan data - Services PPI for February 1.1% y/y (vs. expected 1.2%).

Tokyo inflation data for March 2022: Headline CPI 1.3% y/y (vs. expected 1.5%).

China -0.60%

Hong Kong -1.98%.

Australia +0.41%.

India -0.24%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones jumped 349.44 points, or 1%, to close at 34,707.94, S&P 500 added 1.4% at 4,520.16, while Nasdaq rose 1.9% to 14,191.84.

Asian shares were headed for a second successive week of gains on Friday, though trading was choppy amid hawkish U.S. monetary policy, shifts in Chinese economic policy, and ongoing ructions in commodity markets due to the war in Ukraine.

Federal Reserve speakers coming up on Friday 25 March 2022.

Oil prices fell about $1 on Friday as the United States and allies considered releasing more oil from storage to cool markets and as traders faced higher costs for trading benchmark Brent futures.

Brent crude futures fell $1.07, or 0.9%, to $117.96 a barrel at 0053 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.20, or 1.1%, to $111.14 a barrel.

Gold on Friday was on course for a third weekly gain in four, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated while the spike in oil prices this week increased demand for bullion as a safe-haven asset and an inflation hedge.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,960.84 per ounce, as of 0119 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,961.70.

Spot silver rose 0.5% to $25.64 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.6% to $1,026.90 and palladium added 0.2% to $2,527.69.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.18%; S&P 500 +0.18%; Nasdaq +0.19%.