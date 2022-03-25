Power Integration opens $20M facility in Switzerland, housing SMT line
- Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) opened its newly constructed facility in Biel, Switzerland at a ceremony hosted by the company's CEO, Balu Balakrishnan, and attended by Biel mayor Erich Fehr.
- The 4,600-square-meter, $20M facility is the new home for about 60 engineers and other technology professionals, a number that is expected to rise as the company continues to grow in the years ahead.
- The facility houses high-tech R&D and product development for gate drivers used in renewable energy, electric transportation and other clean technologies.
- The facility also features a 25-kilowatt rooftop solar array.