Power Integration opens $20M facility in Switzerland, housing SMT line

Mar. 25, 2022 1:45 AM ETPower Integrations, Inc. (POWI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWIopened its newly constructed facility in Biel, Switzerland at a ceremony hosted by the company's CEO, Balu Balakrishnan, and attended by Biel mayor Erich Fehr.
  • The 4,600-square-meter, $20M facility is the new home for about 60 engineers and other technology professionals, a number that is expected to rise as the company continues to grow in the years ahead.
  • The facility houses high-tech R&D and product development for gate drivers used in renewable energy, electric transportation and other clean technologies.
  • The facility also features a 25-kilowatt rooftop solar array.
