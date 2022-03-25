Diamond Offshore announces relisting on NYSE
Mar. 25, 2022 1:56 AM ETDiamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DOFSQ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCPK:DOFSQ) has received approval to relist its unrestricted common stock on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "DO."
- The company expects to commence trading on or about March 30, 2022.
- Bernie Wolford, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are excited to return to the public markets on the NYSE. The relisting of our common stock is another important step in strengthening our capital structure to position Diamond for long-term success and growth."
- Las year, Diamond Offshore emerges from Chapter 11