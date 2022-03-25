Moody's withdraws credit ratings on Russian entities
Mar. 25, 2022 2:09 AM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO)SPGIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Moody's Investors Service (NYSE:MCO) said on Thursday it intends to withdraw its credit ratings on Russian entities, following similar moves by Fitch and S&P Global (SPGI) Ratings.
- The rating agency's parent firm, Moody's Corp, suspended commercial operations in Russia earlier this month over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
- The European Union (EU) on March 15 banned top credit rating firms from rating Russia and the country's companies as part of its latest sanctions package, to ramp up economic pressure on the country.
- Earlier this month, CNN, the BBC, and Bloomberg, among others, halted newsgathering in Russia after the country changed its law punishing anyone spreading "false information" about the Ukraine invasion with up to 15 years in prison.