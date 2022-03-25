Ascendis Pharma prices $500.0M convertible senior notes offering

Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) has priced of its offering of $500M of 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.

The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on March 29, 2022.

Initial purchasers are granted over-allotment of an additional $75M amount of notes.

The notes will accrue interest at a rate of 2.25% p.a. , payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on October 1, 2022.

The notes will mature on April 1, 2028, unless earlier redeemed or converted.

The initial conversion rate is 6.0118 ADSs per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately$166.34/ADS.

The initial conversion price represents a premium of ~42.5% over the last reported sale price of $116.73/ADS on March 24, 2022.

The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

Net proceeds from the offering will be ~$485.0M and intends to use ~$116.7M to repurchase 1M ADSs in privately negotiated transactions and the remaining net proceeds to support the commercialization and further development of TransCon hGH, to fund pre-commercialization activities and clinical development of TransCon PTH, clinical development of its other endocrinology rare disease programs and its oncology programs and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.