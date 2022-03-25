European stocks mixed with Ukraine, monetary policy in focus

London -0.11%.

Germany +0.19%.

France +0.05%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.01% below the flatline in early trade, with banks shedding while basic resources gained.

UK February retail sales -0.3% vs +0.6% m/m expected (prior +1.9%).

UK data - Vehicle production has its weakest February since 2009.

UK data - Consumer confidence falls for the 4th month in a row.

Comin up in the session: Spain Q4 final GDP figures at 0800 GMT; Germany March Ifo business climate index at 0900 GMT and Eurozone February M3 money supply at 0900 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 2.35%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 0.51%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than two basis point to 1.63%.

European futures mixed. FTSE -0.26%; CAC +0.07%; DAX -0.29% and EURO STOXX -0.68%.