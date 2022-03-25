European stocks mixed with Ukraine, monetary policy in focus
London -0.11%.
Germany +0.19%.
France +0.05%.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.01% below the flatline in early trade, with banks shedding while basic resources gained.
UK February retail sales -0.3% vs +0.6% m/m expected (prior +1.9%).
UK data - Vehicle production has its weakest February since 2009.
UK data - Consumer confidence falls for the 4th month in a row.
Comin up in the session: Spain Q4 final GDP figures at 0800 GMT; Germany March Ifo business climate index at 0900 GMT and Eurozone February M3 money supply at 0900 GMT.
In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 2.35%.
Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 0.51%.
Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than two basis point to 1.63%.
European futures mixed. FTSE -0.26%; CAC +0.07%; DAX -0.29% and EURO STOXX -0.68%.