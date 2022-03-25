Shionogi inks supply deal with Japanese government for oral COVID drug S-217622
Mar. 25, 2022 4:32 AM ETShionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOF), SGIOYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) (OTCPK:SGIOY) signed a basic agreement with the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) to supply its oral COVID-19 drug S-217622 in Japan.
- The company said it expects the Japanese government to buy 1M courses of S-217622, following approval of the drug, and will continue to buy a certain number after that.
- Last month, Shionogi had filed for approval of the drug in Japan.
- This is the first such contract for a domestically-produced oral therapeutic drug for COVID-19, the company said in a March 25 release.