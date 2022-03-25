Shionogi inks supply deal with Japanese government for oral COVID drug S-217622

Mar. 25, 2022 4:32 AM ETShionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOF), SGIOYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Covid-19 pharmacy in capsule for emergency use, Health care medical and outbreak of virus concept

I going to make a greatest artwork as I can, by my head, my hand and by my mind./iStock via Getty Images

  • Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) (OTCPK:SGIOY) signed a basic agreement with the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) to supply its oral COVID-19 drug S-217622 in Japan.
  • The company said it expects the Japanese government to buy 1M courses of S-217622, following approval of the drug, and will continue to buy a certain number after that.
  • Last month, Shionogi had filed for approval of the drug in Japan.
  • This is the first such contract for a domestically-produced oral therapeutic drug for COVID-19, the company said in a March 25 release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.