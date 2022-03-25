So-Young International GAAP EPADS of -$0.04, revenue of $70.5M beats by $1.8M; initiates Q1 guidance
Mar. 25, 2022 4:35 AM ETSo-Young International Inc. (SY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- So-Young International press release (NASDAQ:SY): Q4 GAAP EPADS of -$0.04.
- Revenue of $70.5M beats by $1.8M (5.9% Y/Y).
- Average mobile MAUs were 7.4 million, compared with 8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Number of paying medical service providers on So-Young’s platform were 5,327, an increase of 12.2% from 4,746 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young’s platform were 2,085, compared with 2,239 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- For the first quarter of 2022, So-Young expects its total revenues to be between $46.0M and $47.0M, representing a 19.4% to 16.6% decrease from the same period in 2021.