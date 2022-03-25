Bayer to pay $80M to settle with Ohio over alleged Monsanto PCB contamination

Mar. 25, 2022

  • Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) reached an $80M settlement with Ohio to resolve allegations of environmental damage allegedly caused by polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) manufactured by its Monsanto unit.
  • Bayer has not admitted liability. Bayer said Monsanto never made PCBs in Ohio or discharged them in the waterways of Ohio, Reuters reported.
  • Bayer had acquired Monsanto in 2018 for $63B.
  • The German company is trying to resolve several suits related to PCBs made by Monsanto, that were utilized in certain products from 1935 to 1977, when Monsanto voluntarily stopped production.
  • The U.S. government had barred the use of PCBs — which were utilized in insulating electrical equipment, paint, and carbonless copy paper, among other things — in 1979 after it was linked with Cancer.
  • The report added that last week a federal judge gave preliminary approval to a $648M proposed class action settlement reached between Bayer and nearly 2.5K cities and local governments eligible as members of the class-action suit.
  • The members in the class suit have the option to agree to the settlement, object its terms or leave and pursue their own case.
