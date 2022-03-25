Nio sees significant revenue surge amid strong vehicle deliveries, provides stable outlook

Mar. 25, 2022

NIO logo and the Nio"s user center, NIO House

Andy Feng/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) down 5% premarket after the company missed its Q4 earnings estimates and indicated a drop of 23.8% sequentially.
  • Total revenues saw a 49.1% increase Y/Y to RMB9,900.7M ($1,553.6M).
  • Net loss attributable to NIO's ordinary shareholders was RMB2,179.2M ($342M) in Q4 marking a Y/Y increase of 46% and Q/Q decrease of 23.8%.
  • Gross margin stood at 17.2% in Q4, compared with 17.2% in year ago quarter and 20.3% in Q3 led by sales of automotive regulatory credits in Q3 which contributed a higher gross margin; gross profit saw a decrease of 14.7% from Q3.
  • Vehicle margin stood at 20.9% in Q4 compared with 17.2% in year ago quarter and 18% in Q3; vehicle sales saw a 49.3% Y/Y increase.
  • Quick look at vehicle deliveries:

  • In mid-March, NIO successfully listed its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong; on Mar.23, the stock closed at a record high of HK$173 on the exchange.
  • The year 2021 ended with an increase of 109.1% in annual delivery of vehicles to 91,429, despite all the challenges including the supply chain volatilities.
  • "In light of the seasonality and the Chinese New Year holiday, NIO delivered 9,652 vehicles in January and 6,131 vehicles in February, representing a growth of 34% and 10% Y/Y, respectively. We expect to deliver a total of 25 to 26K vehicles in 1Q22 (an increase of ~24.6% to 29.6% Y/Y). We will deliver three new products based on NIO Technology Platform 2.0 this year," founder, chairman & CEO William Bin Li commented.
  • 1Q22 Outlook: Total revenues to be between RMB9,631M ($1,511M) and RMB9,987M ($1,567M), representing an increase of ~20.6% to 25.1% from year ago quarter; Analysts' consensus estimates for revenues stood at $1.65B (+33.8% Y/Y).
  • Ahead of its earnings, China Renaissance Securities yesterday initiated coverage on EV stock with a Buy rating which included Nio.
  • In the past 6 months trading, the stock lost 37.9%; Out of 26 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 13 rated a Strong Buy and 9 rated Buy; SA Author's rating stands at Hold.
