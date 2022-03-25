Bayer refinances €1.3B hybrid bonds

Mar. 25, 2022

  • Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) said it placed new hybrid bonds worth €1.3B.
  • The issue comprises two tranches with each having a final maturity of 60 years.
  • The first tranche is of €500M with a non-call period of 5.5 years and pays a coupon of 4.5%, while the second tranche is of €800M with a non-call period of 8.5 years and pays a coupon of 5.375%.
  • The company said proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes including financing a tender offer for its existing €1.3B 2.375% hybrid bond which is callable on October 2, 2022.
  • The company added that tender offer was launched in conjunction with the new issue today and will expire on March 29.
