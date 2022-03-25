DigitalBridge to acquire mobile telecommunications tower business of Telenet Group for $820M
- DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) announced that an affiliate, DigitalBridge Investments, LLC is acquiring the mobile telecommunications tower business of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCPK:TLGHF) for €745M or $820M in cash, on a cash-free and debt-free basis.
- The transaction is being funded via a combination of debt and equity financing, including a commitment from the company's balance sheet of €470M, or $517M.
- The company will subsequently transfer its ownership of TowerCo to a fund affiliated with DigitalBridge investment management platform for new investment strategies.
- This deal will provide DigitalBridge (DBRG) with ownership of 100% of Telenet’s passive infrastructure and tower assets, including TowerCo’s nationwide footprint of 3,322 sites in Belgium, including 2,158 owned sites and 1,164 third-party sites.
- The company will also capitalize on the unique opportunity to create and invest in the first independent TowerCo in Belgium with an expansive footprint, a total tenancy ratio of 1.2x, and a tenancy ratio of 1.6x in towers.
- Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge, said, “Telenet’s tower business is a high-quality digital infrastructure asset with stable, predictable cashflows, high cash conversion, and long-term contracts. This transaction is the latest example of DigitalBridge’s commitment to working with leading telecom and technology companies globally to help them unlock embedded value in their networks via creative solutions built on long-standing relationships and a proven track record of successfully operating assets. We see significant headroom for growth in the Belgian telecom market through the enhancement of mobile penetration and data usage, and we look forward to meeting and exceeding Telenet’s increased coverage needs.”
- As per the agreement, DigitalBridge will enter into a long-term Master Lease Agreement with Telenet, which includes an initial period of 15 years and two renewals of 10 years each.
- The agreement also includes a build-to-suit commitment to deploy a minimum of 475 additional new sites.
- The transaction is expected to close in 2Q 2022.