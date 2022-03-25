Roche, Bristol Myers team up to advance 2 tests using AI digital pathology solutions
Mar. 25, 2022 6:06 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), RHHBF, BMYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) is collaborating with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to support the advancement of two assays for use in clinical trials with the development of two new digital pathology algorithms.
- In the first project, Roche Digital Pathology is creating an AI-based image analysis algorithm to help pathologists in interpreting the on-market VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) Assay. Bristol Myers will use this algorithm to generate biomarker data from trial samples.
- Under the second project, Roche will use its recently announced Open Environment collaboration with PathAI to integrate a PathAI-developed algorithm for CD8 biomarker analysis into the NAVIFY Digital Pathology workflow software.
- This AI-powered algorithm will be used by Bristol Myers to analyze trial samples that have been stained with Roche's CD8 test and generate spatial biomarker data.
- The companies said the data from both projects will be used to help in cancer diagnosis and to advance personalized healthcare treatment options.
- "We believe digital methods will bring significant improvements in standardisation and interpretation of tissue-based assays and will enable broader access to tissue based assays," said said Sarah Hersey, vice president, translational sciences and diagnostics, Bristol Myers.