Roche, Bristol Myers team up to advance 2 tests using AI digital pathology solutions

Mar. 25, 2022 6:06 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), RHHBF, BMYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Scientists working together on a research

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) is collaborating with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to support the advancement of two assays for use in clinical trials with the development of two new digital pathology algorithms.
  • In the first project, Roche Digital Pathology is creating an AI-based image analysis algorithm to help pathologists in interpreting the on-market VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) Assay. Bristol Myers will use this algorithm to generate biomarker data from trial samples.
  • Under the second project, Roche will use its recently announced Open Environment collaboration with PathAI to integrate a PathAI-developed algorithm for CD8 biomarker analysis into the NAVIFY Digital Pathology workflow software.
  • This AI-powered algorithm will be used by Bristol Myers to analyze trial samples that have been stained with Roche's CD8 test and generate spatial biomarker data.
  • The companies said the data from both projects will be used to help in cancer diagnosis and to advance personalized healthcare treatment options.
  • "We believe digital methods will bring significant improvements in standardisation and interpretation of tissue-based assays and will enable broader access to tissue based assays," said said Sarah Hersey, vice president, translational sciences and diagnostics, Bristol Myers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.