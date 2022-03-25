AN2 Therapeutics prices upsized IPO to raise $69M, trading starts today

Mar. 25, 2022 6:07 AM ETAN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (ANTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • AN2 Therapeutics (ANTX) priced its upsized IPO of 4.6M shares at $15/share for gross proceeds of ~$69M.
  • Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 690K shares.
  • The shares are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq from today under the symbol, "ANTX".
  • Offer is expected to close on Mar.29.
  • AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs; it is developing epetraborole, a once-daily oral treatment for patients with NTM lung disease, a rare, chronic, and progressive infectious disease.
