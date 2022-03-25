Zepp Health ships over 200M wearable smart devices
Mar. 25, 2022 6:33 AM ETZepp Health Corporation (ZEPP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) said that as of Dec. 31, 2021, its total shipments of smart devices have exceeded 200M units.
- The company had reached the first milestone of 100M smart wearables shipped worldwide, in August 2019.
- The Chinese company said its own brands Amazfit and Zepp showed strong performance in 2021, with product shipments having increased 60% Y/Y.
- Zepp (ZEPP) added that its annual revenue also reached ¥6.25B, growing by 45.8%, largely due to its self-owned and branded products contributing to 46.5% of total revenue.