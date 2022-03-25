BRP announces the return of the CAN-AM motorcycle with an all-electric lineup

Mar. 25, 2022 7:00 AM ETBRP Inc. (DOOO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

  • BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) will launch a family of electric 2-wheel motorcycles to mark the 50th anniversary of the beloved Can-Am brand

  • The first models of the complete lineup are expected to be available in mid-2024.

  • Riders can expect the new state-of-the-art electric Can-Am motorcycles to be perfect for everyday commuting and, to stay true to the track & trail heritage of the brand, recreational on- and off-road riding.

  • Such a product category has been highly anticipated and expected from company's customers and dealer network and it will solidify their financial strength and reach in key markets.

  • The first Can-Am motorcycle was introduced in 1973 and immediately reigned over motocross and endurance racing.

  • Earlier in the day, the company raised dividend by 26% and reported Q4 earnings.

