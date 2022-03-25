DeFi Technologies lists two low fee ETPs on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Mar. 25, 2022 7:04 AM ETDeFi Technologies Inc. (DEFTF), LUNA-USD, AVAX-USDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- DeFi Technologies' (OTCPK:DEFTF) wholly owned subsidiary Valour, an issuer of digital asset exchange traded products, listed two of its low fee ETPs tracking the price of the digital assets, Valour Terra (LUNA) and Avalanche (AVAX) on Boerse Frankfurt Zertifikate.
- The Valour Terra and Valour Avalanche (AVAX) ETP tracks the performance of LUNA and AVAX respectively, the native token of the Terra protocol Avalanche platform respectively
- LUMA is a decentralized and open-source public blockchain protocol for algorithmic stablecoins; it is among the top ten cryptocurrencies in the world by market cap currently at $33.2B.
- Avalanche is an open, programmable smart contracts platform for decentralized applications aiming to rival Ethereum due to its high speed. AVAX is among the top 15 cryptocurrencies by market cap currently at $22.7B.