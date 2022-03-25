Nio (NYSE:NIO) slumped in early trading on Friday after the Chinese electric vehicle maker fell short of estimates with its Q1 guidance. Shares were off along with a large chunk of the Chinese tech and EV sectors.

Deliveries were up 44.3% from a year ago to 25,034 vehicles, including 5,683 ES8s, 12,180 ES6s and 7,171 EC6s. Deliveries were up 2.4% on a sequential basis.

Looking ahead, Morgan Stanley believes that the ramp-up of new models is key to restoring confidence with investors. It noted that the delivery of the first NT2.0-based new model ET will begin just around the corner on March 28.

Analyst Tim Hsiao said Nio (NIO) has deep enough pockets to finance its growth ambitions with the net cash position at the end of 2021 set to cover more aggressive investments this year. Management also now expects net profit to reach break-even in Q4 of 2023, which could also help alleviate the pressure on investment cash outflow.

Meanwhile, Citi pointed to the strong vehicle margins that Nio delivered in Q4 even as prices for raw materials soared.

Dig into the Nio earnings call transcript.