Baozun expands share repurchase authorization by $80M
Mar. 25, 2022 7:08 AM ETBaozun Inc. (BZUN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) has expanded its share repurchase authorization by $80M in addition to the previously approved $175M.
- The firm bought back ~28.4M of Class A ordinary shares between May 2021 to March 24, 2022 as part of its share repurchase programs approved in 2021, bringing the total remaining authorization to ~$86.8M.
- It may repurchase its outstanding ADSs, each representing three Class A ordinary shares, and/or Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months starting from Mar. 25, 2022.
- The repurchases will be funded from its existing cash balance.
- Additionally, Baozun Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Qiu and Co-founder and Director Junhua Wu plan to use their personal funds to purchase up to $5M of the company’s ADSs or Class A ordinary shares in the open market for the next 12 months.
- BZUN shares are up 10.34% pre-market