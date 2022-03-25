Baozun expands share repurchase authorization by $80M

Mar. 25, 2022 7:08 AM ETBaozun Inc. (BZUN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) has expanded its share repurchase authorization by $80M in addition to the previously approved $175M.
  • The firm bought back ~28.4M of Class A ordinary shares between May 2021 to March 24, 2022 as part of its share repurchase programs approved in 2021, bringing the total remaining authorization to ~$86.8M.
  • It may repurchase its outstanding ADSs, each representing three Class A ordinary shares, and/or Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months starting from Mar. 25, 2022.
  • The repurchases will be funded from its existing cash balance.
  • Additionally, Baozun Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Qiu and Co-founder and Director Junhua Wu plan to use their personal funds to purchase up to $5M of the company’s ADSs or Class A ordinary shares in the open market for the next 12 months.
  • BZUN shares are up 10.34% pre-market
