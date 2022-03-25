XPO Logistics sells Intermodal Business to STG Logistics for $710M
Mar. 25, 2022 7:11 AM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) has sold its North American intermodal business to STG Logistics, Inc. for cash proceeds of approximately $710M.
- The intermodal unit, a part of Brokerage and Other Services segment, generated $1.2B of revenue in FY2021.
- The divested operations includes rail brokerage and drayage services; 48 locations and approximately 700 employees.
- Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “This divestiture simplifies our business model and moves our capital structure closer to investment-grade — two priorities in our strategic plan to unlock significantly more value for our stakeholders. We’ve completed a key step in preparing for our planned spin-off, when we’ll separate XPO into two publicly traded leaders in less-than-truckload transportation and tech-enabled brokered transportation services.”
- The company will update its guidance to reflect the divestiture in 1Q22 results.
- There can be no assurance that the planned 4Q22 spin-off will occur or, if it does occur, of its terms or timing.