The Federal Aviation Administration has warned Boeing (NYSE:BA) that the company may not win certification of the 737 MAX 10 model ahead of a key safety deadline set by Congress, Reuters reports.

"With regard to the current Boeing Model 737-10 program maturity, the FAA is concerned it will be significantly challenged to meet the directive," Ian Won, acting manager of the FAA aviation safety office that oversees Boeing, reportedly asked the company in a letter dated March 21.

The letter referred to the 2020 Aircraft Certification, Safety and Accountability Act, which reformed how the FAA certifies new airplanes and sets a late-December 2022 deadline for imposing a new safety standard for cockpit alerts.

Won warned that existing certification schedules for the 737 MAX 10 and 777-9 "are outdated and no longer reflect the program activities" as understood by the FAA, according to the report.

Earlier this week, Boeing's former chief technical pilot for the 737 MAX during the plane's development was acquitted by a jury on all criminal charges.