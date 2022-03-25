iMetal Resources upsizes equity offering
Mar. 25, 2022
- Canadian junior exploration company iMetal Resources (OTCPK:ADTFF) is upsizing its previously announced private placement due to investor demand.
- It will offer up to 16.66M units at $0.12/unit for gross proceeds of up to $2M.
- Each unit will consist of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire an additional common share at $0.20 for a period of 24 months.
- iMetal will also offer up to 6.66M flow-through units at $0.15 each for further gross proceeds of up to $1M.
- Each flow-through unit will also consist of one common share and one warrant.
- Proceeds from the offering will be used for the development of the company's Gowganda West Project, as well as development of the Kerrs Gold Deposit in the event the previously announced property option is consummated and for general working capital purposes.