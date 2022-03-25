FedEx hopes to deploy electric carts in big cities to cut down on truck usage

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) hopes to address the big challenge of finding parking spots for its drivers in large metropolitan areas by testing electric carts to make deliveries on its signature Express routes in ten U.S. and Canadian cities this year.

The shipping giant said it is already encouraged by been testing of the EP1 electric cart made by General Motors' (GM) BrightDrop. Early results from its pilot program in New York and Toronto indicated that a courier can deliver 15% more packages a day with the electric carts than through the traditional delivery model. FDX estimates it can reduce the use of trucks on each route by as much 25% per day through the use of the electric carts and getting couriers to their routes via passenger van.

"What this allows us to do is cut down on the number of vehicles required to service that route, and have the courier operate in a more efficient manner so they are not going back and forth to a truck," noted FedEx Global Vehicles exec Russ Musgrove.

Looking ahead, FedEx is also testing BrightDrop’s EV600 delivery van in California and has a deal in place to buy up to 20,000 EV delivery vans as part of a comprehensive $2B plan to be carbon neutral by 2040.

