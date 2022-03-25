Moleculin Biotech GAAP EPS of -$0.59 beats by $0.12
Mar. 25, 2022 7:21 AM ETMoleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Moleculin Biotech press release (NASDAQ:MBRX): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.59 beats by $0.12.
- Shares +3.33% PM.
- The company ended the year with $70.9M of cash.
- The company believes that this cash is sufficient to meet its projected operating requirements, which include a forecasted increase over its current R&D rate of expenditures, into 2024.
- "As we look ahead, I believe we are well positioned for an exciting 2022 with a number of clinical and regulatory milestones expected throughout the year," commented Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin. "Our Annamycin development programs in STS lung mets and AML continue to progress and we remain encouraged by the data seen to date. Additionally, with the necessary regulatory approvals received, we are advancing parallel development of WP1122 for the treatment of COVID-19 and GBM. With our growing body of encouraging clinical data and our strong financing position, we remain laser focused on executing our initiatives, driving value for all stakeholders, and importantly, addressing unmet needs for people with highly resistant tumors and viruses."