Gamesquare Esports signs LOI for $5M credit facility
Mar. 25, 2022 7:24 AM ETGameSquare Esports Inc. (GMSQF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Gamesquare Esports (OTCPK:GMSQF) signed a letter of intent for a $5M credit facility to be provided by an entity to be established by Goff Capital and Blue & Silver Ventures, a Jerry Jones owned company.
- The facility will provide the company with additional access to capital, if required, to execute on its strategic priorities; it will add $7.7M of cash-on-hand, as of Dec.31, 2021.
- "On the content creation side, we expect to provide an update on growth of our social following and media network which is leading to an increased sales pipeline and provides the company confidence in its FY22 revenue guidance of $28M," CEO Justin Kenna commented.