Alaska Air is called well-positioned to outperform after setting strong margin targets

Bank of America called the targets set by Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) at its Analyst Day event reasonable given the revenue opportunities the carrier has in front of it.

Analysts Andrew Didora said the strength of the current yield environment coupled with $400M in revenue opportunities gave the firm confidence that ALK can exceed the prior high single digit pre-tax margin expectation and allow the airline to reach its new long term target of 11% to 13%.

BofA reiterated a Buy rating on ALK and assigned a price objective of $70.

BofA's bull thesis: "ALK is an exceptionally well-run airline, in our view, with a strong cost focus and solid balance sheet. ALK's net debt is significantly lower than 2019 levels and it did so without issuing equity during the pandemic. ALK has accelerated its fleet consolidation and expects to remove all of the less efficient Airbus aircraft by 2024. By returning to its low cost roots with solid cost controls, we believe ALK is well positioned to capitalize on strong travel demand."

