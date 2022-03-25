Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, GOOGL) are set to face a new landmark piece of legislation after the European Union agreed to the Digital Markets Act late Thursday, a new law that could reshape how these companies do business on the continent.

The new regulations, which could come into play as early as October, are aimed at "gatekeepers," or tech companies that have a market cap of more than $75 billion or revenue in Europe of at least 7.5 billion Euros or $8.26 billion over the past three years. Another requirement that is needed is at least 45 million monthly active users and at least 10,000 business users in the continent, as well as the "control one or more core platform services in at least three member states."

Though the legislation has not yet passed, it is subject to approval by the Council and the European Parliament and will be implemented within six months after it is signed into law.

Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) shares were all higher in premarket trading, led by Meta's 0.5% gain.

As defined by the act, these so-called "gatekeepers" will have to:

ensure that users have the right to unsubscribe from core platform services under similar conditions to subscription

for the most important software (e.g. web browsers), not require this software by default upon installation of the operating system

ensure the interoperability of their instant messaging services’ basic functionalities

allow app developers fair access to the supplementary functionalities of smartphones (e.g. NFC chip)

give sellers access to their marketing or advertising performance data on the platform

inform the European Commission of their acquisitions and mergers

It will also prevent them from doing the following:

rank their own products or services higher than those of others (self-preferencing)

reuse private data collected during a service for the purposes of another service

establish unfair conditions for business users

pre-install certain software applications

require app developers to use certain services (e.g. payment systems or identity providers) in order to be listed in app stores

If the tech companies do not adhere to the rules put forth in the act, there could be some serious financial penalties, including a fine of "up to 10% of its total worldwide turnover [revenue]."

A second fine could result in up to 20% of its worldwide revenue and if the company "systematically fails to comply with the DMA," defined as at least three times in eight years, the European Commission is able to open an investigation and impose "behavioral or structural remedies."

Apple, Meta, Amazon and Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

On Wednesday, Google (GOOG) announced a pilot program that would let app developers offer their users a separate billing system instead of Google's, starting with Spotify (SPOT).