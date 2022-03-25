Farmland Partners acquires Nebraska-based corn and soybean farm for $2.6M
Mar. 25, 2022 7:31 AM ETFarmland Partners Inc. (FPI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) purchased a corn and soybean farm located in Colfax County, Nebraska, for ~$2.6M; expects value of the newly acquired farmland to grow over the long-term.
- It is being rented back to the seller on a 1-year lease with a gross capitalization rate of 5.2%.
- "It was acquired at a fair price in an appreciating market, it has a high-yielding lease, and it further diversifies our holdings in Nebraska and across the country," Chairman and CEO Paul Pittman commented.
- In the past week, the company has made two farmland purchases in Illinois and is actively working on additional acquisitions.