Delcath Systems GAAP EPS of -$0.69 beats by $0.32, revenue of $0.25M misses by $0.26M
Mar. 25, 2022 7:33 AM ETDelcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Delcath Systems press release (NASDAQ:DCTH): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.69 beats by $0.32.
- Revenue of $0.25M (-34.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.26M.
- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $27M.
- “Since the end of the third quarter, we have updated our previously reported positive phase 3 data with survival data, resumed direct sales of CHEMOSAT in Europe, and strengthened our leadership team,” said Gerard Michel, CEO of Delcath. “Each of these achievements support our strategic priorities – filing of the HEPZATO NDA in mid-2022, preparing for the subsequent US launch when approved, and expanding the development of HEPZATO and CHEMOSAT into additional areas of high unmet need. We look forward to a pre-NDA meeting with FDA in the coming weeks.”