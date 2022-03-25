Delcath Systems GAAP EPS of -$0.69 beats by $0.32, revenue of $0.25M misses by $0.26M

Mar. 25, 2022 7:33 AM ETDelcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Delcath Systems press release (NASDAQ:DCTH): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.69 beats by $0.32.
  • Revenue of $0.25M (-34.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.26M.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $27M.
  • “Since the end of the third quarter, we have updated our previously reported positive phase 3 data with survival data, resumed direct sales of CHEMOSAT in Europe, and strengthened our leadership team,” said Gerard Michel, CEO of Delcath. “Each of these achievements support our strategic priorities – filing of the HEPZATO NDA in mid-2022, preparing for the subsequent US launch when approved, and expanding the development of HEPZATO and CHEMOSAT into additional areas of high unmet need. We look forward to a pre-NDA meeting with FDA in the coming weeks.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.