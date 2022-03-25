Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the review of its supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for Reblozyl by three months to June 27, 2022.

With the sBLA, the company has sought the label expansion for Reblozyl, also known as luspatercept-aamt, as a treatment for adults with non-transfusion-dependent (NTD) beta-thalassemia.

Having determined that a written response to an information request was a major amendment, the federal agency has extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date to allow a full review of the filing, the company said.

sBLA was based on the data from the pivotal Phase 2 BEYOND study. A marketing application is currently under the review of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Merck (NYSE:MRK), through its acquisition of Acceleron Pharma last year, has a partnership with Bristol Myers (BMY) to develop and commercialize Reblozyl globally.

Reblozyl is currently approved in the U.S. and Europe as a treatment for transfusion-dependent anemia-associated beta-thalassemia and lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes upon failure to an erythropoietin-stimulating agent (ESA).

Read more on the initial data from the BEYOND study.